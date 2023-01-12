South Africa’s governing party resumes national conference

South Africa’s governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), resumed its 55th national conference on Thursday with its president Cyril Ramaphosa saying the party must come up with a program to address challenges facing the country.

The ANC held its 55th national conference on Dec. 16-20, 2022, and was adjourned. It resumed on Thursday morning virtually and is expected to end on Friday.

Ramaphosa, also president of South Africa, said in his opening address that the ANC has to come up with solutions to unemployment, poverty, inequality, the rising cost of living, crime, instability, poor service delivery, and load shedding.

The ANC will announce the resolutions of the conference.