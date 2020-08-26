South Africa’s consumer price index increased more than expected to 3.2 percent in July from 2.2 percent in June, said Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Wednesday.

Patrick Kelly, Stats SA chief director of statistics, said fuel prices and municipal tariffs contributed to the increase. Both petrol and diesel prices went up in July by more than R1 rand (0.06 U.S. dollar).

“Despite these increases, fuel was still 6.2 percent cheaper this July than it was in the same month last year,” he said.

Kelly said electricity tariffs rose by 6.3 percent, while water increased by nearly 10 percent and municipal rate went up by 3.5 percent. Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation was between 4.2 percent to 4.4 percent since the start of the year.

“Bread and cereal inflation has slowed over the last year. The annual rate in July 2020 was 2.8 percent, much lower than the 7.9 percent recorded in July 2019,” the research showed.

Prof Jannie Rossouw, head of School of Economic and Business Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, said if the inflation continued increasing, the reserve bank would have to change the interest rate in the next meeting which before the end of the year.

“The inflation was low because of the low demand. If inflation accelerates quickly, the reserve bank would have to revise their plans,” he said.