Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Technology

    South Africa’s Information Regulator Investigates Truecaller Over Alleged POPIA Violations

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    South Africa’s Information Regulator is currently investigating a complaint against the caller ID and spam-blocking app Truecaller, which has been accused of violating multiple sections of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

    The complaint, which was received following an anonymous tip-off, is still under review, and an investigator will be assigned to the case for further investigation.

    “We are still within the timeframe to process the complaint and allocate it to an investigator, who will then engage further with the complainant and the responsible party against whom the complaint was lodged,” said Nomzamo Zondi, a spokeswoman for the Information Regulator. The regulator has not disclosed the identity of the complainant.

    Truecaller, a popular app for identifying unknown callers and blocking spam, relies on user-supplied data to function. When users register, they provide their name and phone number, which allows other Truecaller users to identify them during incoming calls. This practice is generally compliant with privacy laws as users consent to share their information with the app.

    The potential issue, however, arises when users allow Truecaller to access their phone’s address book. This enables the app to upload contact information of individuals who are not on Truecaller, potentially violating their privacy. According to POPIA, Truecaller may be required to notify those individuals that their personal information has been uploaded to the app’s database via a third party’s consent.

    The controversy surrounding Truecaller is not new. In 2022, corporate watchdog Viceroy Research accused the app of functioning as adware and spyware, alleging that Truecaller had moved its servers from Europe to India to avoid the implications of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The report claimed that Truecaller’s data practices, including its reliance on user-generated contact information, would be in violation of GDPR if the app had remained based in Europe.

    If the complaints against Truecaller under POPIA are proven to be valid, the Information Regulator may face a dilemma: balancing the enforcement of privacy laws against the app’s widespread popularity in combating spam calls. While Truecaller is regarded as one of the most effective tools for detecting and rejecting spam and robo-calls, its data collection methods raise significant concerns regarding user consent and privacy.

    TechCentral reached out to Truecaller for comment on the ongoing investigation but had not received a response by the time of publication.

    Previous article
    Mastercard Academy Launches Free Online Course to Boost Financial Literacy Globally
    Next article
    Offshore Hackers Steal US$16.8 Million from Uganda’s Central Bank
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AFSIA Solar Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Africa’s Solar Industry

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    The African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) proudly recognized the...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    AFSIA Solar Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Africa’s Solar Industry

    Science 0
    The African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) proudly recognized the...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE