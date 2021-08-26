South Africa’s main opposition leader calls on public to get vaccination against COVID-19

John Steenhuisen, leader of South Africa’s main opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA), on Wednesday encouraged South Africans to get vaccination “as soon as possible,” after receiving his first shot in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.

“Bolstering the immunity of our society and keeping people out of hospital is the only way we will be able to return to normality soon, and this can only be achieved through vaccination,” Steenhuisen said in a press release.

Steenhuisen, who had delayed his shot due to a recent appendix surgery, was administered the first dose at Cape Town International Convention Center, which has turned into one of the largest and most sophisticated vaccination sites in the country.

He implored employers to assist their staff in getting jabs, saying that it is in everyone’s interest that South African society and economy get back to normal as soon as possible.

The party leader also called for a “whole-of-society” response to the pandemic, as the vaccination drive can not be achieved by the government on its own.

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Tuesday said the nation had made “encouraging” progress in its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 since it was opened up to people aged 18-34 last Friday, meaning all adults in the country are eligible to get vaccination now.

He warned the vaccination campaign in South Africa is facing a challenge of fake news created by anti-vaxxers.

As of Tuesday afternoon, South Africa, which recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa, administered over 11 million doses, with more than 5.14 million people fully vaccinated. Enditem