South Africa’s Nomfundo slected to join Spotify EQUAL Africa programme

South Africa’s female songstress Nomfundo Moh has been selected by global streaming giants, Spotify, to be part of the EQUAL Africa programme.

The programme is aimed at spotlighting Africa’s female artiste and also highlighting women creators on the Spotify’s streaming platform all targeted towards equity for women in the audio industry.

This accolade conferred on Nomfundo by Spotify comes on the back of her debut Afropop album “Amagama” released in January this year.

She joins DBN Gogo as the second South African artist chosen to be part of the platform’s flagship programme that amplifies the voices of talented African women.

The 21-year-old rising star draws inspiration from the likes of Ami Faku, Amanda Black and Mthunzi – all gifted artistes who have successfully injected their own creative perspectives into African music.

Nomfundo’s career journey began when she joined her church choir and subsequently started recording covers of her favourite songs.

Her first single, Lilizela, was released in 2020 and was produced by award-winning producer Naxion-cross.

“Being part of Spotify’s EQUAL programme actually shows me that my talent, as a woman, is recognised and that there are people, who are willing to help me. People who see my vision and ambition and people who want to put me on greater heights,” says Nomfundo, adding that women should grab opportunities and use their superpowers.

Madam Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa welcomed Nomfundo on the programme saying that the platform aims to create to celebrate inﬂuential female artists in African music.

“Our commitment to finding and amplifying the voices of female African creators on the African continent has led us to find exceptional voices like Nomfundo, and the amazing talents before her, such as Ayra Starr, Amaarae and DBN Gogo.

“It is our hope that other young women creators see this as proof that their talents can and will be recognised and supported,” she said.