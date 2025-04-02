South Africa’s PIC Becomes Africa50’s 36th Shareholder with $40 Million Investment

South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC), managing $141.5 billion in assets, has invested $40 million in pan-African infrastructure platform Africa50, marking its 36th shareholder.

The move strengthens Africa50’s capacity to mobilize institutional capital for transformative projects across the continent.

The PIC, which oversees funds for South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), joins 32 African nations, the African Development Bank (AfDB), and regional central banks as a shareholder. Alain Ebobissé, CEO of Africa50, described the partnership as a strategic alignment that “sends a strong signal to the market about our ability to deliver value for investors and economies.”

Kabelo Rikhotso, PIC’s Chief Investment Officer, emphasized the synergy between the entities: “This investment aligns with our rest-of-Africa strategy. Africa50’s expertise will help address the continent’s infrastructure deficit while achieving financial returns for our clients.”

The PIC’s commitment bolsters Africa50’s flagship initiatives, including the $222.5 million Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, which targets high-impact projects. Additionally, the partnership advances the $500 million DRE Nigeria Fund, focused on distributed renewable energy, and the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA), aiming to mobilize $500 million for green project preparation.

Africa50, founded in 2016, has prioritized bridging Africa’s estimated $100 billion annual infrastructure financing gap. The PIC’s entry expands its Southern African footprint and underscores growing confidence among institutional investors in homegrown solutions to accelerate sustainable development.

Ebobissé noted the collaboration would leverage Africa50’s project development track record and the PIC’s financial heft to “foster economic growth through critical infrastructure.” The deal reflects a broader shift toward African-led capital mobilization to counter underinvestment in energy, transport, and digital networks.