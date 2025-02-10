South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation Reduces Stake in AngloGold Ashanti

South Africa’s state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has pared back its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc, one of the world’s largest gold producers, dropping its voting rights stake from 17.022% to 15.042% as of February 5, 2025.

The move, disclosed in a regulatory filing finalized in Pretoria on February 7, marks a strategic shift for the asset manager, which oversees public sector pensions and is among the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s most influential institutional investors.

The PIC now holds 75,739,566 direct voting rights in AngloGold Ashanti, according to the TR-1 notification submitted to the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the company. Unlike recent filings by other major shareholders, such as Goldman Sachs’ use of securities lending in Tullow Oil, the PIC’s adjustment involved no financial instruments—a rare simplicity in such disclosures. All voting rights are tied directly to shares, with no derivatives, proxy arrangements, or layered ownership structures reported.

The reduction aligns with broader trends among institutional investors recalibrating exposure to the mining sector amid fluctuating gold prices and operational challenges in key African markets. AngloGold Ashanti, dual-listed on the NYSE and JSE, has faced headwinds in recent years, including labor disputes and regulatory hurdles in Ghana and Tanzania, where it operates major mines.

Notably, the PIC remains AngloGold Ashanti’s largest single shareholder despite the trim, underscoring its long-standing role in South Africa’s corporate landscape. The filing confirmed no external control over the PIC’s voting rights, emphasizing its standalone governance. Analysts speculate the adjustment could reflect liquidity management or a rebalancing of the PIC’s R1.3 trillion ($86 billion) portfolio, which includes stakes in major domestic and international firms.

The notification, sponsored by Standard Bank of South Africa, offers a snapshot of institutional strategies in a sector pivotal to South Africa’s economy. As gold continues to anchor the nation’s commodity exports, shifts in heavyweight holdings like the PIC’s signal evolving confidence in the metal’s near-term prospects.