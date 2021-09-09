South Africa’s Rogz Clinches Global Tier Award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnimalPlanet–Today, the prestigious World Branding Awards, the ultimate global brand recognition accolade – now in its 13th edition, saw 150 brands from 41 countries named “Brand of the Year” in a first-ever virtual awards ceremony held in the history of the Awards. The brands were nominated by over 115,000 consumers from six continents for the special biennial Animalis edition which focuses on awarding the best pet and animal brands from around the world.

South Africa’s Rogz clinched the Global Tier Award at this year’s World Branding Awards Animalis Edition. Other Global Tier winners included Animal Planet, BuddyRest, FRONTLINE, KONG, ORIJEN, Pedigree, Petplan, PURINA Friskies, Tetra, and Whiskas, amongst others.

Regional Tier winners included Vitakraft and zooplus (Germany), Happi Doggy and Kit Cat (Singapore), and PetSmart (USA), amongst others.

There are three tiers of awards. The Global Tier Award is presented to truly international brands that have a presence in ten or more countries, on three or more continents. The National Tier Award is presented to the very top brands in each participating country at the awards. These are brands that are household names in their home country that have been judged to be truly exceptional. The Regional Tier Award is presented to winners who win in multiple countries in a particular geographic region.

“The Animalis Edition of the Awards honours the best brands in the animal and pet industries around the world and recognises those who have remained at the forefront of consumers’ minds. Given the challenges the global pandemic has caused to businesses, it is an astounding success, to say the least,” said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

The award ceremony saw entrepreneur, Lara Morgan, and media vet, Joe Inglis, deliver keynote speeches to guests.

Now in its eighth year, the awards are organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards.

For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

About the World Branding Forum

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a registered global non-profit organisation. Its aims and activities are to raise the standards in branding for the good of the industry as well as consumers. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, visit brandingforum.org.

