Minister of Employment and Labor Thembelani Nxesi has been admitted to hospital due to COVID-19, becoming the second cabinet minister to be hospitalized for the same disease in South Africa, the government announced on Tuesday.

Nxesi was admitted to hospital Monday night after testing positive for the coronavirus almost a week ago, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement.

The minister had, until last night, been in self-quarantine at home, according to Williams.

“His admission to hospital comes on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring,” said Williams.

Earlier on Monday, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe was also admitted to hospital due to COVID-19.

Mantashe had been under self-isolation at home after testing positive for COVID-19 a week ago.

“We wish both Minister Nxesi and Minister Mantashe well and a speedy recovery,” Williams said.

In addition to Nxesi and Mantashe, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Mapisa-Nqakula also tested positive for COVID-19, but has recovered from the disease, the government said earlier.

The infections among senior politicians highlight the seriousness of the escalating pandemic in South Africa, the worst affected country on the African continent.

As of Tuesday, South Africa recorded 373,628 confirmed cases and 5,713 related deaths, according to official figures. Enditem

