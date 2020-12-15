South Africa’s term as non-elected member of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) was successful, said minister of international relations and cooperation Naledi Pandor on Monday.

Pandor made the remarks while briefing the media about highlights of 2020 on Monday. South Africa’s term at the UNSC will come to an end in December. Pandor stated that many observers and member states and think tanks have said that South Africa’s third term was successful.

“We demonstrated through our votes and engagements with other council members that our stance is independent of global political blocs and that our values and characteristics shaped by our struggle against colonialism and apartheid, which now underpin our constitutional principles, determine how we engage on issues pertaining to peace, security, development and human rights,” said Pandor.

She pointed out that South Africa’s term coincided with the country being the African Union chairperson. Pandor said South Africa continued to be the African continent’s voice at the UNSC.

"We used this opportunity to champion African issues at the UN and foster closer collaboration on matters relating to peace and security between the UNSC and the AU. The fact that we were consistent on matters in the UNSC and across the UN system, strengthened our role as bridge builder and justified a more permanent role for South Africa and other African countries at the UNSC," she said.