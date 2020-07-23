South Africa’s tourism sector is using the COVID-19 era to improve their services and resume on a higher note, the South African Tourism (SAT) said Wednesday at a webinar.

SAT CEO Sisa Ntshona expressed optimism that the country will weather the COVID-19 storm and be a force to be reckoned with.

“The COVID-19 has given us the opportunity to press the reset button on how we can emerge from this. I have hope this sector will bounce back, it’s a matter of time. We are using this time to sharpen our axes. We understand the frustration the sector has to get it going,” said Ntshona.

He said they have been using the COVID-19 lockdown to improve the sector.

South Africa’s domestic tourism is allowed to resume operation now. Ntshona said the sector has come up with risk-adjusted interventions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and restore confidence in travelers.

The country’s tourism is supposed to fully operate at level one with the exact date yet to be determined. Enditem

