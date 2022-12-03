South Africa’s unemployment rate dips in Q3

South Africa has witnessed a slight improvement in its employment market as the country’s unemployment rate dropped by 1 percentage point in the third quarter of this year, official data showed.

During the July-September period, the country’s unemployment rate stood at 32.9 percent, down from 33.9 percent in the previous quarter, according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday.

About 204,000 new jobs were created between the second and third quarter of 2022, taking the total number of persons employed to 15.8 million.

Sectors including manufacturing, trade, construction, and transport saw the biggest increases in employment, whereas industries including finance, private homes, mining, and agriculture saw job losses, the data showed.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele praised the increase in job creation, saying that South Africa is implementing the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to build a sustainable, resilient and inclusive economy. Enditem