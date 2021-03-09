Mr Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for South Dayi, says the Assembly is taking steps to address water challenges in the area.

He said the Assembly was in contact with the Volta River Authority (VRA) and other organisations to help establish water supply systems in distressed areas to curb the challenge.

Mr Mallet, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a stakeholder meeting organised by the Assembly, said they discussed ways of dealing with the water challenges in the District.

Assembly members, personnel from the Ghana Water Company, Field Entity Officer of Safe Water Network and members of the District Security Council attended the meeting.

The DCE said the meeting provided an opportunity for the stakeholders to consider the agreement the Assembly signed with Safe Water Network, a non-governmental organisation, to supply water to some areas of the District.

He said several suggestions were made, including the engagement of the Ghana Water Company to extend its services to the rest of the District as a permanent solution to deal with the situation.

Mr Mallet expressed displeasure about reports of people stealing cables belonging to Safe Water Network, resulting in the organisation’s inability to ensure a continuous flow of water to some of its operational communities.

The DCE said the District Security Council would investigate the matter and people found culpable would be dealt with.

He called on Assembly and Unit Committee members and traditional authorities to help safeguard the system of the Company for a continuous flow of water to the people.

Mr Confidence Dzansi, Field Service Entity Officer of Safe Water Company, said their outfit was working assiduously to meet the water needs of people.

He bemoaned the incessant cut of cables used to supply water from the treatment system to the communities by some unscrupulous persons.

Mr Dzansi said such an act was negatively affecting the work of the Company, urging those involved to desist from it.