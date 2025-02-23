South Dayi MP Dafeamekpor Apologizes to Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin Over Convoy Remarks

Ghana’s political sphere witnessed a moment of contrition as South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor publicly apologized to Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin following a heated debate over the use of security convoys by high-ranking officials.

The controversy erupted during a February 22 episode of TV3’s Key Points, where Dafeamekpor criticized unnamed leaders for allegedly traveling with excessive military escorts, stating, “A Majority Leader used to drive around with 50 military convoys following him.” Though he did not initially name Afenyo-Markin, fellow panelist Martin Kpebu directly identified him as the subject, sparking a swift rebuttal.

Afenyo-Markin, calling into the program, defended his use of police outriders as a standard privilege tied to his role. “I am not the first Majority Leader to have access to police outriders—Haruna Iddrisu and Benjamin Kumbuor had the same,” he asserted, emphasizing the logistical demands of his position. He flatly denied the claim of a 50-vehicle military convoy, calling it “a figment of someone’s imagination,” and stressed that such security measures ensure efficiency in attending state functions across regions.

Faced with Afenyo-Markin’s pushback, Dafeamekpor walked back his comments, acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue. “He is my leader; I may have crossed the line a bit, so for that I apologize,” he conceded. However, he maintained that his criticism was aimed at broader patterns of privilege rather than a personal attack. “These were matters I raised in a general context, juxtaposing past conduct with current practices,” he clarified, adding that routine use of motorcades for official duties is understandable.

The exchange underscores simmering tensions over the optics of political privilege in Ghana, where public officials often grapple with balancing security needs against perceptions of extravagance. While outriders and convoys are legally sanctioned for certain roles, critics argue that unchecked use risks alienating citizens facing economic hardships. Political analyst Efua Sawyer notes, “This incident reflects a deeper debate about accountability and moderation. Leaders must justify such perks transparently, or risk eroding public trust.”

Afenyo-Markin’s swift response highlights the fragility of political reputations in an era of instant media scrutiny. Meanwhile, Dafeamekpor’s apology—a rare display of public backtracking—suggests the growing pressure on lawmakers to temper rhetoric with accountability. As Ghana navigates these dynamics, the episode serves as a reminder of the tightrope walked by leaders: safeguarding operational efficiency while remaining attuned to the electorate’s expectations of humility and restraint.