

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, has held a social auditing forum in Tsokpokofe, a farming community in the District.

It was aimed at promoting community ownership of developmental projects and policies, increase awareness of operations of the local government and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.

Bosson-Amedenu Sena, South Dayi NCCE District Director, urged the community members to own development and desist from acts, which would retard development such as stealing of construction materials meant for projects.

He said there was the need for them “to strive to leave legacy for themselves” by doing good for their community and contribute positively for its development.

The Director urged the members to report corrupt people, who do not want progress of the community, adding that “we cannot develop if our national purse keeps leaking.” The community identified electricity extension as its topmost need.

Madam Celestine Kojovi, Volta Regional NCCE Programmes Officer, who sworn-in a five-member working committee, urged them to be truthful and dedicated for the work ahead of them.

Mr. Ernest Mallet, South Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE), pledged to support the committee to achieve their target.

The DCE said he would also take steps to address problems the community was facing such as potable drinking water and bungalows for teachers and health staff.

Mr. Doh Vincent John, Head of Freme Tornyigbe family, who chaired the forum, lauded the Commission and the European Union (EU) for such an important programme.

He pledged to give a land to the Assembly for any project, which would be beneficial to the community.

