South Dayi NCCE inaugurates Tongor SHS Civic Education Club

The South Dayi District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has inaugurated a Civic Education Club (CEC) for the Tongor Senior High School (SHS) in the District.

Mr Bosson-Amedenu Sena, South Dayi District Director of the Commission, said the concept of Civic Education Clubs in schools was to “catch them young” to instil civic knowledge and responsibilities in students so that they would be better placed for future assignments.

He noted that knowledge was power and asked the students to count themselves blessed to be part of the club while tasking the club’s executives to work hard to live up to expectations.

The District Director called for support for the Clubs in schools within the District to be able to organise competitions and excursions for the members to keep them active.

He commended the efforts of all stakeholders including some individuals towards the successful take off of the Tongor SHS Club such as Mr Victor Kwaku Addey, Madam Gladys Egblewogbe, Mr Oscar Dawu, and Wonder Abah.

Mr Bosson-Amedenu noted that other educational institutions, which had their Clubs inaugurated were the Kpeve Senior Technical school, Toh-Kpelime NVTI, Peki SHS, and Peki Secondary Technical School.

He said his outfit could boast of 26 active CECs, which meant the future was bright for the young ones adding that, an official vehicle to effectively deliver on their mandate would be appreciated.