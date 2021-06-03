Mr Bosson-Amedenu Sena, South Dayi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on students in the District to be disciplined and take their studies seriously.

He made the call during the launch of the 2021 Citizenship Week celebration at the Dzemeni R.C Basic School with students from some selected public and private schools within the District.

Mr Bosson-Amedenu said the exercise was to “catch them young” at the basic level to imbue them with the virtues of a good citizen.

He said as future generations of prominent citizens, the pupils must put the country’s interest above their personal, ethnic, or religious interest since it was the only way to develop the country as well as maintain its democratic credentials.

The District Director said the Commission was targeting 30 Basic schools in the District that would benefit from the Week celebrations.

The celebration is on the theme; “We Are One, Ghana First.”
Mr Tsikplornu Evaristus, Headmaster, Dzemeni R.C Basic School was excited about the exercise and urged the pupils to take interest in putting Ghana first in everything they do.

