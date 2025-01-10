South Korea Acting President Accepts Resignation of Security Chief Amid Yoon Arrest Saga

South Korea’s acting president on Friday accepted resignation from the presidential security chief who appeared before police for questioning over the obstruction of execution to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok, who became the acting president after the impeachment of Yoon and the prime minister, accepted the resignation of Park Jong-joon, chief of the presidential security service, earlier in the day, according to Choi’s office. Before appearing at the National Office of Investigation (NOI) for questioning, Park submitted resignation through his secretary. Police sent its third summons to Park earlier this week after his refusal to appear on Jan. 4 and 7. Park was booked on charges of obstructing the execution of special public affairs. Investigators attempted to arrest Yoon in the presidential residence on Jan. 3, but it failed as the presidential security service blocked the execution of the arrest warrant.

A Seoul court granted the extension of the warrant to apprehend Yoon Tuesday by issuing the second warrant against the impeached president. An impeachment motion against Yoon was passed by the National Assembly on Dec. 14 last year and delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon’s presidential power is suspended. Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on insurrection charge, declared martial law on the night of Dec. 3, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.