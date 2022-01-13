South Korea Capable of Intercepting North’s New Missile – Spokesman

South Korea has the capacity to not only detect but also intercept what North Korea said was a hypersonic missile in the latest launch, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said on Thursday.

North Korea said it launched a hypersonic missile on Tuesday (22:27GMT Monday) from inland toward the Sea of Japan. It flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. This was already the second North Korean launch this year.

“Let me make it clear that South Korea’s military possesses capabilities to not only detect this projectile but also intercept it. We have also been continuously strengthening our system to respond,” Boo told a regular briefing, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Citing the Tuesday launch, Boo said that the projectile developed top speed of Mach 10, which is 10 times the speed of sound, which means that it could be a standard ballistic missile whereas the top speed of hypersonic missiles typically reaches at least Mach 5.

The first North Korean launch in 2022 took place on January 5, prompting the United States to propose new UN sanctions against Seoul. The US and South Korean intelligence agencies are now analyzing the data.