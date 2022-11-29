South Korea defender says Ghana deserves the win

South Korea’s defender Kwon Kyungwon has congratulated the Black Stars of Ghana on beating the Tigers of Asia 3-2 to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars put up a spirited performance to clinch the maximum points in a keenly contested match played at the Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar yesterday.

Having lost 3-2 to Portugal in the first Group H last Thursday, the Black Stars needed the vital win over Korea to propel Ghana’s qualification chances.



The 30-year-old defender after the game told GNA Sports that Ghana played well and deserved the victory against his side.



“Ghana was good, so they deserved to win. I have to say congratulations to Ghana because they won the game.

“I cannot say who is better between the two teams. We respect the Ghanaian team because they showed a very good performance today to beat us,” an unhappy Kyungwon said.

Kyungwon, who plays as a left-back for Gamba Osaka in Japan said Korea would turn its attention to the Portugal game when they clash on Friday, for a spot in the group.

Ghana is second in Group H with three points ahead of Korea and Uruguay, with Portugal at the top with six points.



The Black Stars would battle the Sky Blue of Uruguay on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium for a place in the round of 16.