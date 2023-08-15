South Korea fetches Google’s AI US$100 million

South Korea’s largest telecommunications operator, SK Telecom, said it will invest US$100-million in US artificial intelligence firm Anthropic to strengthen its telecoms-driven AI business.

Anthropic, a start-up competing with OpenAI in building AI foundation models, is among the most well-funded AI firms, having raised $450-million from investors including Google and Spark Capital in May.

SK Telecom, which also made a smaller investment in May, said on Sunday that the two companies plan to jointly develop a global telecoms-orientated multilingual large language model and build an AI platform.

SK Telecom declined to reveal the size of its May investment or the size of its stake in Anthropic.

Claude vs GPT-4

Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI executives in 2021. Its Claude models are seen as major competitors to OpenAI’s GPT-4.

In July, SK Telecom agreed with Deutsche Telekom, e& and Singapore Telecommunications to form an alliance to jointly develop telecoms-driven AI businesses.