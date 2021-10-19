South Korea Regrets North’s Missile Launch But Strives for Dialogue

The South Korean Ministry of Unification on Tuesday expressed regret over the new missile test by North Korea, reaffirming its determination to achieve reconciliation through dialogue.

South Korea reported detecting the launch of an unidentified projectile from North toward the Sea of Japan overnight Tuesday. The South Korean military identified it as a short-range ballistic missile, possibly launched from a submarine.

“We regret the latest launch, demand North Korea’s prompt consent to dialogue, and will resolutely take the necessary measures through interaction with concerned states, including the United States,” the ministry said in a statement quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The ministry pledged to “consistently continue making efforts through dialogue and cooperation for the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

Earlier in the day, South Korea’s Office of National Security also expressed regret over the launch and urged North Korea to return to peace negotiations as soon as possible.