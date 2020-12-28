South Korea has recorded three cases of the new variant of the coronavirus that appeared in Britain, the country’s disease control agency reported Monday.

The cases involve three South Korean citizens who flew back home from Britain last week.

The new variant of the coronavirus may be significantly more contagious than the previously known form. Most EU countries had already decided last week to largely restrict travel to and from Britain.

The South Korean government announced on December 23 that it was stopping all air traffic to and from Britain until the end of the year.

In addition, the authorities required travellers from Britain to undergo a 14-day quarantine and an additional virus test shortly before the end of the quarantine.

South Korea has gotten through the pandemic relatively successfully so far, but is currently in the middle of a third wave of coronavirus.

On Monday, authorities registered 808 new infections within 24 hours. This was the second time in a row that the figure fell below 1,000 infections per day.

The government in Seoul has tightened epidemiological measures through January 3. Among other things, meetings of more than four people are prohibited in the greater Seoul area.