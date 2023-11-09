South Korea to reopen embassy in Malawi

South Korea is set to reopen its embassy in Malawi soon to cement the two countries’ bilateral relations, a senior Malawian official has said.

Malawian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo confirmed the development to local journalists Monday after a delegation led by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with a Malawian delegation led by President Lazarus Chakwera in Malawian capital, Lilongwe.

South Korea had its embassy in Malawi, but they closed it in 1992, and re-establishing the embassy will help enhance collaboration, said Tembo, who described the South Korean officials’ visit to Malawi as a “momentous occasion” following President Chakwera’s bilateral talks with the South Korean prime minister in London earlier this year.’

During the talks, the two governments signed a memorandum of understanding in agriculture, education, health and technology.