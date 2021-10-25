South Korea to start ‘gradual return to normal life’ in November

South Korean President Moon Jae In on Monday announced a “gradual return to normal life” in the country starting in November.

During a budget speech in parliament, Moon said schools would return entirely to in-classroom teaching and community senior centres would return to normal operations.

At the same time, some health measures would stay in place for the moment, including mask-wearing rules.

More than 70 per cent of South Korea’s population of some 52 million people have now been fully vaccinated, the country’s health authorities announced Saturday.

The vaccination campaign began in February and was initially sluggish but gained momentum with increased dose deliveries in the last few months.

South Korea has dealt well with the coronavirus pandemic compared to many other countries.

Daily infections have remained low without any nationwide lockdowns thanks to widespread testing and swift contact tracing by authorities.

However, the country has been battling a fourth coronavirus wave since summer.

On Monday, authorities reported 1,423 infections and 21 deaths.