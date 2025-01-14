South Korean Court Begins Impeachment Trial of President Yoon Suk-yeol

The South Korean constitutional court started the first hearing of President Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment trial on Tuesday.Yoon did not appear at the hearing.

The court on Tuesday rejected Yoon’s request to avoid a newly appointed justice in the first formal hearing of Yoon’s impeachment trial.

The first hearing continued just for about four minutes as the embattled president failed to appear in the court. Yoon’s side called for Jeong Gye-seon, the recently inaugurated justice recommended by the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, to be excluded from hearings and trial against Yoon’s impeachment, only to be dismissed by the constitutional court.

Two newly appointed justices, including Jeong, filled two of three vacancies in the nine-member bench and launched their duties earlier this month, raising a possibility for Yoon’s impeachment being upheld. To oust Yoon from office, at least six justices of the constitutional court are required to uphold the impeachment.

Yoon’s defense counsel said Sunday that the president would not attend the hearing on concerns about safety and mishaps, caused by continued attempts to arrest Yoon. Following the first hearing, the court planned to hold next hearings on Jan. 16, Jan. 21, Jan. 23 and Feb. 4. An impeachment motion against Yoon was passed by the National Assembly on Dec. 14 last year and delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon’s presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on insurrection charge, declared a martial law on the night of Dec. 3. It was revoked by the National Assembly hours later. Investigators attempted to arrest Yoon in the presidential residence on Jan. 3, but it failed as the presidential security service blocked the execution of the arrest warrant. A Seoul court granted the extension of warrant to apprehend Yoon on Jan. 7 by issuing the second warrant against the impeached president.