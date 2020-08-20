South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd L) meets with top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un (2nd R) at the Peace House, a building on the South Korean side of Panmunjom, April 27, 2018. Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un began formal talks Friday morning in the border village of Panmunjomon on the South Korean side at the third-ever inter-Korea summit. (Xinhua/Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating rose this week, marking the first rebound in three weeks, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, support for Moon gained 1.8 percentage points over the week to 45.1 percent this week.

The negative assessment on Moon’s conduct of state affairs slipped 0.3 percentage points to 52.3 percent.

Support for Moon’s ruling Democratic Party went up 4.1 percentage points over the week to 38.9 percent this week.

The main conservative opposition United Future Party garnered 37.1 percent of approval score this week, up 0.8 percentage points from the previous week.

It was followed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 4.0 percent, the center-right People’s Party with 3.6 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.3 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 1,506 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.

