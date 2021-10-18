South Senchi D/A Basic School wins POP’s 2021 literacy quiz competition

South Senchi D/A Basic School in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region has won this year’s Pencils of Promise (POP) literacy quiz competition held in Ho.

They beat three other Basic Schools-Teresco Demonstration in Hohoe Municipality, Atravenu in South Tongu district, and Abutia Tedefenu in Ho West district with Teresco Demonstration placed second while Atravenu and Abutia Tedefenu had third and fourth positions respectively.

They were given a trophy, medal, cash, and a bag containing books and other learning materials, while the rest three schools received a medal, cash, and a bag containing books and other learning materials.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director POP, said as a literacy organisation, promotion of literacy among pupils was their aim and that the competition was to whip up the interest of the pupils in the acquisition of literacy skills.

He said they would continue to supply schools with reading materials both paper and electronics, disclosing that the organisation had deployed close to 1,000 e-readers to about 100 schools in Volta, Oti, and Eastern regions.

The Director said new electronic readers had also been procured and would be distributed to twenty schools come 2022.

Mr Gobah said currently, they were supporting schools with what he called library in the box to make reading materials available to pupils to improve their reading skills.

He said the organisation was also supporting teachers through in-service training to build their capacity and equip them with requisite teaching methodologies to enable them to deliver quality education to the children.

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Volta Regional Director of Education in a speech read on her behalf expressed gratitude to POP for their support over the years in enhancing quality basic education in Volta Oti and Eastern regions.

She said literacy was the bedrock of the modern world and had played a major role in the growth and development of nations across the globe.

If given the adequate foundation of literacy and numeracy, our children could become in the future whosoever they wish to be…thank you POP for continually shedding light on this important element of the education process, she said.

Madam Amafuga described the competition as an “annual clarion call” for all stakeholders to take calculated steps to provide for children a conducive environment for them to not only acquire knowledge but also build upon their literacy skills from the basic to tertiary.