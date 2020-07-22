South Sudan’s Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Tuesday launched a three-year project aiming at enhancing the livestock sector by addressing animal disease in the East African country.

Onyoti Adigo, South Sudan’s Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, told reporters in Juba that the overall objective is to eradicate the disease and improve on the livelihoods of most poor South Sudanese.

Adigo said the name of the campaign dubbed as South Sudan’s Peste Des Pettis Ruminants (PPR) is a widespread, infectious and devastating disease of small ruminants, noting that the campaign will vaccinate about 4.4 million sheep and goats in the country. South Sudan has an estimated population of 25 million sheep and goats.

“In South Sudan, Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) has illustrated viable prevalence posing serious social-economic consequences and affecting livelihoods with decreasing food security situation,” he said.

Meshack Malo, FAO representative in South Sudan, said PPR is a transboundary animal disease that needs to harmonize vaccination efforts with neighboring countries and is necessary for its eradication.

Malo noted that the project worth 350 million South Sudanese Pounds (about 10 million U.S. dollars) is a joint effort from the consortium of international charities and humanitarian organizations.

“So today (Tuesday) we have started the campaign with the vaccination of about 200 sheep and 200 goats against the PPR as part of routine animal health emergency response interventions,” said Malo. Enditem

