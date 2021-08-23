South Sudan and Sudan to reopen four border crossing points

South Sudan and Sudan have agreed to reopen four border crossing points in October.

“The two countries engaged in extensive meetings and candid discussions on all aspects and fields of cooperation.

The talks were carried out in a positive atmosphere underpinned by strong political will that enabled the two sides to reach agreements on the following that includes, reviewing and following up the implementation of all agreements of cooperation through timed roadmap by the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries,” said Barnaba Marial Benjamin, South Sudan’s Minister of Presidential Affairs in Juba over the weekend.

He revealed that President Salva Kiir and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had reached an agreement on the reopening of the border crossings following a recent meeting between the two countries. The reopening slated to take place on October 1 at Jebeleen will see the reopening of four border crossing points that include Jebeleen-Renk, Meiram, Buram-Tumsah and Kharsana-Panakuacis.

The two countries agreed to continue discussing agreements on trade and economic free zone and transit arrangements, in addition to resumption of cargo and passenger movement by land transport, river transport and railway.

Khartoum and Juba signed the 2012 Cooperation Agreement that includes a wide range of issues from border demarcation, oil transit fees, trade and movement of goods and people across their common border. The two countries have disputes over ownership of areas along their common border which is being handled by an ad-hoc committee of the African Union.

Marial added that the two countries have decided to remove all barriers hindering bank transactions and opening up bank branches in their respective territories. Both sides also agreed to resume technical cooperation between the two foreign ministries that include training South Sudanese diplomats at the Center for Diplomatic Studies at the ministry of foreign affairs in Khartoum.

The two parties also reached an agreement on the necessity of South Sudan continuing to be the guarantor of the peace agreement in Sudan signed in Juba between the Sudan transitional government and various former rebel groups in October 2020. In addition, the two sides also affirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability, and the role of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in ensuring regional cooperation and promoting efforts to address the current challenges facing the region. Enditem