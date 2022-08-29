South Sudan approves US$6.69 million for deployment of troops in DRC

South Sudan on Friday approved 6.69 million U.S. dollars for the deployment of troops in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Michael Makuei Lueth, Minister of Information and Broadcasting said the money will be paid immediately to the ministry of defense to facilitate the deployment of the forces.

“This amount will cover this force so that they can perform their functions and duties along the borders accordingly. The money was approved and the minister of finance was directed to pay this amount accordingly because this is urgent and it is important,” Makuei told journalists in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

He revealed that a battalion of 750 soldiers has been allocated to South Sudan that will be deployed in the DRC as part of the East African Regional Force to fight the M23 rebel group.

Makuei said the 750 strong men are currently undergoing training and will be deployed very soon.

Since late March, M23 has been on the offensive in DRC’s northeastern North Kivu province, with thousands of civilians displaced by ongoing fighting.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in June called for the immediate deployment of a new regional military force to try to stop rebel violence in the eastern DRC, where dozens of armed groups have been active for more than two decades.