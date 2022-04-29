South Sudan begins amendment to change national army name

South Sudan on Thursday introduced the transitional constitutional bill for amendment before parliament in order to change the name of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) into the South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF).

“The purpose of this bill is to amend the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan Article 97 Sub-Article 3 and Article 150 Sub-Article 1 and 2 of 2011 as amended which change SPLA to SSPDF and other related articles,” Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Reuben Madol Arol said while tabling the amendment of the bill before the transitional national parliament in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The amendments of the Transitional Constitution were recently approved by the council of ministers.

The SPLA fought the long decade’s war of liberation since 1983 against successive regimes in Sudan that eventually led to the signing of the 2005 comprehensive peace agreement (CPA) in Kenya.

The signing of the CPA by the then Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and the late SPLA founder and leader John Garang Demabior paved the way for independence of South Sudan in 2011.

“This Bill is drafted in accordance with the provisions of the revitalized peace agreement which give power to the presidency to initiate constitutional amendment and the transitional national legislature to ratify the amendment,” said Madol.

South Sudan has been relying on the Transitional Constitution 2011 since winning independence in 2011 from northern neighbor Sudan. The 2018 revitalized peace agreement signed by president Kiir, Machar and other parties has since replace the 2011 transitional constitution. Enditem