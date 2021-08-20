South Sudan calls for enhanced security cooperation with neighboring Sudan

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Thursday called for enhanced security cooperation with its northern neighbor, Sudan, in a bid to avoid belligerent forces operating in the territories of the two countries.

“I want us to have strong security-related cooperation on border security, intelligence, and protection of civilians. We must not allow those who rebel against any of our two countries to operate in our territory,” Kiir told reporters in Juba.

He said the visit of the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is in Juba for a two-day working visit would improve the two nation’s bilateral relations.

Hamdok is in Juba to have dialogue with South Sudan’s senior government officials, including President Salva Kiir, over the recent split between the rival opposition forces of Sudan People’s Movement/Army-In Opposition.

Kiir said the cooperation agreement signed in September 2012 covered all essential bilateral ties, adding that the people of the two neighboring countries deserve peace and service delivery instead of endless fighting.

On his part, Hamdok said Khartoum is ready to address issues that are beneficial to the two countries, noting that Sudan and South Sudan need to set a good example to the rest of the world.

“We are serious about addressing all the issues that are for our benefit and also need to give examples to the rest of the world. South Sudan and Sudan will continue to cooperate. We need to work together and develop our countries,” Hamdok said. Enditem