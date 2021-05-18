South Sudan on Monday condemned fresh violence that left 11 people dead on Sunday in the oil-rich contested region of Abyei with Sudan.

Deng Dau Deng, deputy minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, regretted the latest clash between the Messiriya Arab community and the Ngok Dinka clan in Dumgop village located east of Abyei Area.

“Yesterday (Sunday) 11 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Abyei and we are really sorry for the loss of lives of the people that have got back to settle on their land to be able to farm,” Deng told Xinhua in Juba on Monday. The 11 people killed were from the Ngok Dinka community.

The latest fighting came after the United Nations Security Council on May 11 extended the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) until November 15. In January 2020, similar clashes occurred in Kolom and Admaska, Abyei Area, leaving 34 people dead and scores wounded.

Deng disclosed that the existing cordial relations between the two neighboring countries should help them reach a final settlement on the Abyei issue.

“We the South Sudanese and the Sudanese government are partners, we have supported peace efforts in their country (Sudan) and we are discussing that the issue of Abyei be resolved like the rest of Sudanese problems so that people of Abyei can be able to live in peace,” he said.

The oil-rich Abyei Area on the border between South Sudan and Sudan still remains a contested area since the secession of South Sudan from Sudan in 2011.