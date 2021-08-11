South Sudan condemns rival factions’ clashes in Upper Nile region

South Sudan’s unity government on Tuesday condemned the recent clashes between rival factions of First Vice President Riek Machar’s Sudan People’s Army-In-Opposition (SPLA-IO) in the Upper Nile region.

Tut Gatluak Manime, South Sudan’s presidential advisor on security affairs, said the revitalized transitional government of national unity will form an ad-hoc committee to probe the root cause of the skirmishes.

“The Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGNOU) would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the recent Kitgwang declaration of SPLA-IO breakaway led by the former chief of staff General Simon Gatwech and General John Olony in Magenis, Upper Nile state that resulted into tension and attacks between the two forces,” Gatluak told reporters in Juba.

A fierce battle erupted on Aug. 7 after Machar’s rivals declared on Aug. 4 they had deposed him as the head of the party and military leader of the SPLA-IO.

But Machar's allies on Aug. 5 maintained that he was still in full control of the party.