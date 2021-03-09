South Sudan has embarked on the use of locally refined oil products after years of importing from neighboring countries, an official said on Monday.

Yak Malong Akech, director-general for downstream at Nile Petroleum Corporation, a state-owned oil firm, said the refined products are from Bentiu oil refinery located in Unity State.

“As a young country, we have ceased depending on imported oil products. This achievement will enable us to reduce the high prices of fuel and food commodities in the market,” Malong said.

He said three trucks of fuel that were received on Saturday were part of trucks that are yet to arrive in the capital, Juba, adding that the Bentiu’s refinery has a capacity of producing heavy fuel of 10,000 barrels per day.

“South Sudan will now start selling more of its refined heavy fuel to neighboring countries, particularly Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya. Having three trucks of heavy fuel oil in Juba means that all our hopes have been strengthened again,” said Malong.

James Luteka Yugusuk, vice-president of SNP Group, a joint venture between Russia’s Safinat, and the state-owned NilePet, said production capacity at Bentiu’s refinery will be expanded.

“We are the owners of Bentiu’s refiner and currently, we are producing 3,000 barrels per day of refined products. Basically, diesel about 30 percent and heavy fuel oil about 68 to 70 percent,” Luteka said.

“In the next two to three months, we will expand to produce 10,000 barrels per day, which will also produce both products, diesel and heavy fuel oil,” he added. Enditem