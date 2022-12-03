South Sudan, Ethiopia sign higher education cooperation deal

South Sudan and Ethiopia on Tuesday signed a bilateral cooperation agreement aimed at supporting South Sudan’s higher education sector.

Gabriel Changson Chang, South Sudan’s Minister of Higher Education said the agreement would provide 210 full scholarships for South Sudanese students to study in Ethiopian universities.

South Sudan is going to receive 150 scholarships, both postgraduate and undergraduate, in addition, Ethiopia is also offering 60 scholarships on Technical Education and Vocational Training at a bachelor’s degree level, Changson said in Juba, the capital of South Sudan during the signing of the agreement.

He revealed that the agreement will further provide for exchange programs for universities in South Sudan and Ethiopia in research on problems facing the two neighboring countries with a view to finding solutions.

He said that a joint technical team from the two countries will be formed following the signing of the cooperation agreement to oversee its implementation.

Berhanu Nega, Ethiopia’s Minister of Education said both countries have had tough times for quite a while and now it’s time to educate the children to have a better future. Enditem