Signatories to South Sudan’s 2018 peace deal on Wednesday agreed to form state and local governments in nine out of the country’s ten states, ending months of stalemate over the establishment of leadership at the grassroots level.

The agreement was reached during a meeting with South Sudanese president Salva Kiir and his five deputies in Juba, the presidency said in a statement. During the meeting, the South Sudanese leaders also agreed to set up a reconstituted parliament and the upper house, the Council of States.

On the delayed appointment of the governor of Upper Nile state, the peace parties agreed to hold a conference aimed at resolving tribal tensions that have stalled efforts to establish local administration in the oil-reach northern region.

Parties to the 2018 pact were expected to establish state governments together with the coalition government on Feb. 22, but the process was hampered by continued disagreement over power-sharing in the ten states.

Parties to the fragile peace agreement have also missed several deadlines to implement key provisions of the 2018 pact, raising fears of total collapse of the peace process in the conflict-torn east African country.