South Sudan has vaccinated more than 430,000 people against COVID-19

At least 430,308 people in 80 counties and 556 health facilities have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since April 2021 in South Sudan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday.

Brendan Dineen, the WHO’s COVAX coordinator, said that so far 522,509 people have received single vaccine doses of AstraZeneca since April last year and that those fully vaccinated received two doses of AstraZeneca and the single-dose Johnson and Jonson.

“We have reached 80 counties targeted that is inclusive of three administrative areas of Ruweng, Pibor and Abyei. At present we have 556 health facilities that have at a given moment been involved in vaccination activities,” he told journalists in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, at the weekly COVID-19 briefing.

The WHO COVID-19 Incident Manager Sacha Bootsma said that South Sudan confirmed that more than 36,000 health workers have been vaccinated, adding that this figure is much higher than in other African countries. She disclosed that 7.6 percent of adults over 65 years are fully vaccinated.

“The main issues hampering vaccine uptake throughout Africa including South Sudan are the lack of high-level political leadership and commitment, misinformation about vaccines, vaccine hesitancy, insufficient fund raising from under budgeting during national vaccine plan, poor data management or insecurity,” said Boostma.

South Sudan launched its vaccination rollout campaign in April 2021.

John Rumunu, the COVID-19 incident manager at the Ministry of Health, said that they will soon finish the vaccines available in the cold chain.

South Sudan has received 930,000 doses of both AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines since March 2021.

The Ministry of Health has so far recorded 17,015 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 137 related deaths and 13,278 recoveries since April 2020 when the first case was registered.

South Sudan, with a population of about 12.2 million, is planning to vaccinate 40 percent of its population by the end of 2022, as outlined in its COVID-19 national deployment and vaccination plan. Enditem