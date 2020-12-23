South Sudan and health partners said Tuesday they have vaccinated over 63,000 individuals aged one year and above against cholera.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it worked with the ministry of health and partners in the vaccination drive in the flood-hit Bor South County in Jonglei state.

The UN health agency said during the first round of vaccination, 88 percent of the target population was reached with the vaccine; a second round is scheduled to start in the first week of January 2021.

South Sudan has experienced several cholera outbreaks since gaining independence in July 2011. WHO said the recurrent outbreaks demonstrate the continued vulnerability of the population to the disease, which is preventable.