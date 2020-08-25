South Sudan on Tuesday inaugurated a cancer screening facility whose construction was supported by the Chinese government.

The new cervical cancer screening center based at the country’s main referral hospital, the Juba Teaching and Referral Hospital, is the first of its kind in the east African country.

“The launching of this center is a milestone in the history of our country because we have moved a step forward in the fight against cervical cancer,” said Isaac Cleto, director, Juba Teaching and Referral Hospital.

He said the new facility will boost South Sudan’s fight against cervical cancer, which is among leading causes of high maternal mortality in South Sudan.

“This center will be important for the screening, and hopefully for treatment and clearance of cervical cancer,” said Cleto.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, said the latest support signals Beijing’s sincere commitment to helping the world’s youngest republic to improve its fragile health sector.

“Today’s launch of the cervical treatment center is the new start of our future cooperation in the health sector. This facility will save many lives of South Sudanese women,” said Hua.

China has provided material and technical support to South Sudan to help the world’s youngest nation deal with health-related challenges.

The Chinese government has provided over 30 million U.S. dollars to fund the China-aided project for modernization and expansion of health facilities in South Sudan.

China recently sent several batches of anti-COVID-19 medical supplies and also dispatched a team of health experts to boost South Sudan’s fight against the pandemic.