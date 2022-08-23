South Sudan inches closer to achieving COVID-19 vaccination target

South Sudan said on Sunday it is inching closer to achieving the initial target of vaccinating 2.4 million of its population against COVID-19.

Brendan Dineen, the Coordinator for the Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) with the World Health Organization(WHO) in South Sudan revealed that so far 1.55 million people out of the set target of 2.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

Dineen revealed during a press conference in Juba, the capital of South Sudan that they have received 3.05 million doses of vaccines since 2021. South Sudan commenced mass vaccination against the coronavirus in April 2021 after receiving its first batch of vaccine doses from the COVAX facility.

Malick Gai, the Acting COVID-19 Incident Manager for WHO, said they have decided to conduct about 10,000 COVID-19 tests weekly to reach their initial vaccination target.

South Sudan Ministry of Health on Saturday registered four new cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 17,924 cases and 138 deaths since April 2020 when the first case was detected in South Sudan. Enditem