South Sudan on Friday said it will look at some key protocols on how to revive the joint integrated developmental projects with Ethiopia to help boost border trade.

Beatrice Khamisa, the country’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister said Juba will focus on infrastructure and trade since it has attained relative stability.

Khamisa said President Salva Kiir has assigned relevant ministries to look at some of the protocols to revive the joint integrated developmental projects between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

She said Kiir on Wednesday met with Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia who is now a special envoy of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and discussed a range of bilateral ties between the two sisterly countries.

Khamisa said the Ethiopian special envoy assured his country’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations between Addis Ababa and Juba, particularly in the areas of integrating border trade, infrastructure and investment. Ethiopia has long been a key partner in the Juba administration, with many South Sudanese leaders receiving training and spending significant time in Addis Ababa.