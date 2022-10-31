South Sudan lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

South Sudan’s health authorities on Sunday waived all COVID-19 restrictions, issuing new guidelines for inbound and outbound travelers.

John Rumunu, the Director for Preventive Health Services in the Ministry of Health said the lifting of the restriction is in line with what is happening globally and regionally.

“Most of the measures we now have in place are consistent with what is happening globally and also regionally. We want to be in sync with what is happening in the region but our epidemiological situation indicates that it is time we ease some of the public health and social measures,” Rumunu told journalists in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

He said the country’s COVID-19 task force has come up with new guidelines for inbound travelers as well as outbound travelers.

“For inbound travelers, a person coming into the country must show evidence of full vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine, we don’t ask for negative PRC test results. For outbound travelers, we still maintain that people should adhere to the guidance from the country of their destination, however, outbound travelers should also show evidence of full vaccination of COVID-19 vaccine,” Rumunu said.

Rumunu revealed that the South Sudan COVID-19 task force also resolved that public health and social measures have all been waived except for any person intending to organize a mass gathering to request permission and people working in public places including restaurants, hotels, and bars should be vaccinated.

According to the health official, infection for COVID-19 has constantly been dropping with a positivity yield of 1 percent over the last two weeks.

Rumunu said South Sudan only has 60 active cases with no critical or severe cases and 18,115 recoveries and 138 cumulative deaths. Enditem