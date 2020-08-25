South Sudan needs to undertake financial and economic reforms to win much-needed support from the European Union that has since 2014 imposed travel bans and assets freezes on some of its top military leaders, said EU envoy on Tuesday.

Sinead Walsh, EU Ambassador to South Sudan, said that they are willing to support the youngest nation depending on how President Salva Kiir’s administration implements critical reforms in the financial and economic aspects.

“There are many things the EU would like to see the government of South Sudan do, and many of these are listed in the peace agreement. For example, the financial and economic reforms in Chapter 4 and the creation of transitional justice institutions in Chapter 5. We would like to support the government in these areas once they begin to implement them,” she told Xinhua in an interview in Juba.

“It is difficult for us to mobilize resources and support in Brussels for South Sudan if people there think that there are high levels of corruption and recurrent cycles of conflict. The pessimists must be proven wrong and I think there is the will among many in South Sudan to do things differently,” disclosed Walsh.

Despite the former warring parties forming the transitional unity government in February, critical things like integration of rebel fighters into the national army and implementation of the financial and economic reforms remain pending.

Walsh also urged the transitional government to do much more to solve the sub-national conflicts that include the persistent inter-communal violence that has killed thousands over the past months.

In 2014, the EU imposed travel bans and assets freezes on some South Sudanese military generals for obstructing the peace process.