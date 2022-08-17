South Sudan official downplays influence of violence on peace process

South Sudan on Tuesday downplayed the impact of ongoing intermittent communal clashes on the 2018 revitalized peace process.

Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Minister of Presidential Affairs told journalists in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, that the communal clashes that have been rampant since the start of this year are not politically motivated.

“Our people are tired of war, they are not going back to war, the communities that are fighting have nothing to do with political issues, there is no political fight anymore, what I can assure you we are implementing the peace process,” Benjamin said.

Abraham Kuol Nyuon, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Juba, said that communal violence could somewhat have a negative impact on the entire peace process due to the fact that it is motivated by easy proliferation of small arms.

Under the 2018 peace deal, South Sudanese parties are yet to complete unification of the 83,000 unified forces to take charge of security during the extended transitional period. Enditem