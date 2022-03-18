South Sudan passes budget for 2021/2022

South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Thursday passed the 2021/2022 fiscal budget totaling 7.8 billion U.S. dollars to be largely financed by oil revenues and external loans.

South Sudanese Minister of Finance Agak Achuil Lual expressed relief after the budget was finally passed, saying it was tabled late before parliament due to delays by the transitional government to establish the TNLA on time.

“They (MPs) have worked very hard to pass the budget for 2021/2022. Although we brought before them late, they have worked tirelessly to pass it which gives me chance to go and prepare the budget of 2022/2023 on time,” Lual said during the final presentation of the budget in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The minister, however, disclosed that the government has already spent part of the budget with only a quarter of it remaining to spend moving forward.

South Sudan is struggling to revive its war-battered economy amid high inflation.

The oil-dependent country has over the years been struggling to pay salaries of its civil servants on time due to a reduction in its oil revenue earnings caused by a combination of conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem