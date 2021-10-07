South Sudan president keen to mediate Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict

South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir is eager to start mediation between the Ethiopian government and rebel forces, his spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said Tuesday.

The move came on the back of Kiir’s visit to Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday.

Since November 2020, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which used to rule the country’s northernmost Tigray regional state.

Ateny Wek Ateny told UN Radio Miraya that Kiir used the visit to discuss with his Ethiopian counterpart the possibility of starting mediation between the federal government and the rebel forces.

He hinted that mediation by Kiir in the conflict will commence once preparations are complete. Enditem