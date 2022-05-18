South Sudan president orders army to end insecurity amid spike in killings

South Sudan President on Monday directed security forces to intensify efforts to end sprawling insecurity on major highways and communal violence that have recently left hundreds killed.

Kiir called for cohesion among parties in the transitional unity government after they established the unified army command structure.

“To all organized forces, I congratulate you for your dedication to your duty and call upon you to protect civilians and their properties whenever they are threatened,” said Kiir in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The South Sudan leader was speaking during the 39th anniversary of the founding of the former rebel army Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA).

The SPLA founded by the late John Garang waged decades of war against successive regimes in Sudan paving the way for the separation of South Sudan in 2011.

Kiir hailed the bravery and sacrifices of the 105 battalion that shot the first bullet in Bor of Jonglei state that kick-started the second Sudanese civil war in 1983.

“The gallant forces of battalion 105 fired the first bullet in Bor, which commenced the Sudanese second civil war. The SPLA day is a landmark event in our history because it reminds our nation of our past struggle,” Kiir said.

He paid glowing tribute to John Garang who after signing the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) with the regime of former Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir, later on perished in a helicopter crash.

The CPA was crucial to the self-determination of South Sudan in 2011.

The parties are supposed to graduate the 83,000 unified forces to take charge of security during the ongoing transitional period.

This much-awaited graduation is somehow stalled due to a lack of enough resources, and necessary political will to graduate them on time before the end of the transitional period in February 2023. Enditem