South Sudan says cross-border trade with Sudan begins

Sudan and South Sudan have commenced cross-border trade following the recent deal reached between the two countries to reopen four border crossing points that have been closed since 2011.

Deng Dau Deng Malek, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan said the trade has started along the Jebeleen-Renk border point which is among the four crossing points the two countries agreed in late August to reopen by October.

“What will happen in October will be the official launching because as we speak now traders from the two countries are already crossing the border and business is booming,” Deng told Xinhua in Juba on Tuesday.

“We will benefit from services of Sudan particularly, food items, petrol and other things and we also have businesses on our side that can export to Sudan. So it will be a mutual benefit between us and Sudan,” he added.

South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok met last month in Juba and agreed on the reopening of the border crossings.

The event slated to take place on Oct. 1 will see the reopening of four border crossing points that include Jebeleen-Renk, Meiram, Buram-Tumsah and Kharsana-Panakuacis.

Khartoum and Juba signed the 2012 cooperation agreement that includes a wide range of issues from border demarcation, oil transit fees, trade and movement of goods and people across their common border.

The two countries have disputes over ownership of areas along their common border which is being handled by an ad-hoc committee of the African Union. Enditem